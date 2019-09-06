Robert Mugabe was central to Africa’s fight against colonialism, Cyril Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of the government and SA, sent condolences on the death of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe, who was both vilified and praised during his lifetime, died in Singapore at the age of 95.

In November 2017, Mugabe was forced to resign after his own party, Zanu-PF started impeachment proceedings against him. This was after an attempted coup.

“South Africans join the people and government of Zimbabwe in mourning the passing of a liberation fighter and champion of Africa’s cause against colonialism,” Ramaphosa said on Friday.

“Under president Mugabe’s leadership, Zimbabwe’s sustained and valiant struggle against colonialism inspired our own struggle against apartheid and built in us the hope that one day SA too would be free.”

Ramaphosa said during the struggle against apartheid, Zimbabwe's liberation movement supported SA's fight for freedom.

“Many Zimbabweans paid with their lives so that we could be free. We will never forget or dishonour this sacrifice and solidarity,” he said.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the role Mugabe played in advancing regional solidarity, integration and development through Zimbabwe’s participation in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

The ANC said on Friday it was mourning Mugabe's passing.

"The life of comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe came to epitomise the 'new African' — who, having shrugged off the colonial yoke, would strive to ensure his country took its rightful place among the community of nations: firmly in charge of its own destiny,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said.

“Comrade Robert Mugabe's Zanu-PF has, over the years, been a longstanding friend and supporter of the ANC, from the exile years through to democracy. Our fraternal relations, grounded in the mutual aspirations of human rights, political dignity and social justice have endured over the years,” he said.

Magashule said that although the ANC and its leadership may have differed, often vociferously, with Mugabe on matters of national interest, as fraternal organisations they held as sacrosanct the principle of sovereignty.

“History alone will be the decider over whether the courses of action taken by leaders in the interests of their countrymen, were the correct ones,” he said.

The ANC sent condolences to the Mugabe family and Zanu-PF.

“We mourn with you the passing of our friend, statesman, leader, revolutionary,” Magashule said.

