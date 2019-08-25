National

Tributes pour in for Motheo founder Thandi Ndlovu

Ndlovu was considered a pioneer for women in construction

25 August 2019
Thandi Ndlovu. Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
Thandi Ndlovu. Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA

Tributes have poured in for Thandi Ndlovu, the CEO of Motheo Construction Group, who died in a car accident in North West on Saturday.

Ndlovu, considered a pioneer for women in construction, founded Motheo in 1997. The company’s services include social housing, civil construction, water savings technologies and electrical works.

Black Business Council (BBC) president Sandile Zungu said the Soweto-born Ndlovu had conquered the male-dominated construction and build industry.

“[Ndlovu] was a patriot, trailblazer and business leader who was adored, revered and celebrated beyond our shores,” said BBC president Sandile Zungu.   

“The BBC is particularly saddened as we have lost a selfless leader, who put the interests of others before hers,” Zungu said.

South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund CEO Rali Mampeule described Ndlovu as a dedicated businesswoman and selfless leader.

"Dr Thandi paved a way for a lot of women in the industry and she was on a mission to unlock more opportunities for others. She was one of the shining stars in the construction industry, thanks to her 20 years’ experience in the sector,” Mampeule said.

The ANC also paid tribute to Ndlovu, a former member of Umkhonto we Sizwe.

“Her life achievements and commitment to change will serve as a constant reminder of her selfless contribution,” the ANC said in a statement.

