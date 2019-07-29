National

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana vows to spill the beans

Montana is threatening to expose the role ANC leaders played in destroying SA’s rail system

29 July 2019 - 12:04 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA CEO Lucky Montana. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Lucky Montana, the controversial former group CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), has threatened to spill the beans on the role ANC leaders played in the “demise” of the rail system in SA.

In a letter to the state capture commission on Sunday night, Montana said he intended to make submissions on his tenure from 2005-2015 as board member of the SA Rail Commuter Corporation (SARCC), Prasa’s predecessor, and as Prasa’s group CEO.

He said after much reflection and consultation with “family, close comrades and friends”, he was ready to testify before the commission.

Montana said he intended to address wide-ranging issues such as the origins of the crisis engulfing the rail system in SA, governance issues and his decision to resign from Prasa in 2015.

He also threatened to spill the beans on “key individuals”, who he placed at the centre of the demise of the passenger rail system in the country; address allegations of fraud and corruption at Prasa in the procurement of goods and services; and expose the role of the ANC and some of its leaders in the saga.

“My various submissions will show … that the reversal of the gains made in our passenger rail sector and ultimately the demise of Prasa over the past four years is directly linked to a major battle for control of Prasa’s rolling stock fleet renewal programme to the tune of R53bn,” he said.

Montana also served as the deputy director-general for public transport in the department of transport. He said he was central to the department’s role on the Gautrain rapid rail project.

“I wish to share my experiences and what I considered to be instances of corruption at the time,” he said.

“I will also demonstrate that those making allegations of state capture or corruption are in fact the most corrupt. Prasa was never captured by any of the forces during my tenure,” Montana said.

Montana said while he has not been implicated by anyone during the proceedings of the commission, “I believe that I have information or evidence that will help the commission in its mandate”.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

