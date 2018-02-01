National

Derailments and worrying turnover raise doubt about Prasa’s stability

01 February 2018 - 14:34 Mark Allix
Prasa locomotive. Picture: PRASA
Prasa locomotive. Picture: PRASA

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has had so many acting group CEOs and acting CEOs in the past few years that it is impossible to keep pace. Confusingly, the parastatal’s website lists Cromet Molepo as the new acting group CEO with immediate effect in a media release dated December 7 2017, but omits to mention the appointment of the new "acting CEO of rail" — who reports to him — Mthuthuzeli Swartz in that month.

Unions and civil society associations such as UniteBehind have publicly accused both incumbents of unlawful behaviour in previous jobs. But no such charges appear to have stuck. However, turnover of Prasa’s board is like the attrition in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet — more specifically, the Treasury — in recent years. This has raised serious questions about the financial and operating stability of state enterprises, including Eskom, Denel and PetroSA, whose opaque governance eventually prompted the private sector to act by suspending lending in some cases.

One former Prasa acting group CEO, Collins Letsoalo, allegedly upped his own salary 350% to R5.9m a year during his brief tenure at the rail operator.

Untangling the mess of apparent corruption that has taken place in public entities will, no doubt, take time. What is apparent, though, is that Prasa has floundered since the exit of former group CEO Lucky Montana, who stepped down in 2015 following the release of then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report into corruption allegations at the rail agency.

As at Eskom and Denel, the Gupta name comes up frequently in relation to alleged malfeasance at Prasa. Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Ben Martins has told Parliament that the Gupta family asked him to remove former Prasa chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi — now deputy finance minister — and former CEO Montana from their jobs. Montana also became enmeshed in his own corruption allegations.

Prasa group chief strategy officer Sipho Sithole says there are no permanent "acting" positions at the passenger rail agency. "The minimum requirement is six months. However, the policy does allow for the replacement of an acting CEO at anytime. There is a policy guiding this process." That policy has led to Molepo becoming Prasa’s third acting group CEO in the past two years.

In December, the United National Transport Union (Untu) called on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate the decision by the newly appointed board of Prasa to appoint Molepo as the new acting group CEO. "The new board, [which] was only appointed in October, could not have had the opportunity to evaluate possible suitable candidates to enable them to make a recommendation as to who should be appointed as acting [group] CEO. They simply did not have the time or enough board meetings since their own appointment," Untu general secretary Steve Harris says.

"This is yet another politically motivated appointment: SA has had way too many at state-owned enterprises, to the detriment of the SA taxpayer," he says.

Madonsela, in her 2015 Prasa report entitled Derailed, says her investigation team had "immense difficulty piecing together the truth, as information had to be clawed out of Prasa management". When such information was eventually provided, she says it came in dribs and drabs and was incomplete.

The report mentions public and private sector players, including Makana Financial Services, an empowerment shareholder in financial services firm Cadiz, that "allegedly provided advisory services" to Prasa on its rolling stock recapitalisation project. It cites the alleged involvement of Buthelezi as shareholder and director of Makana when he was Prasa chairperson. This is seen as a conflict of interest.

Prasa, with a budget of R172bn to overhaul SA’s passenger rail system, has long been a political battleground. Former Prasa chairperson Popo Molefe has told the Mail & Guardian newspaper that the agency was a "farm", where cadres came to "harvest".

This led Nomura emerging markets economist Peter Attard Montalto to state recently: "We believe the issue of parastatals, their risks, governance, funding restraints and links to the sovereign will become an increasingly important issue for the ratings agencies, and ultimately be a contributory factor in pushing both S&P global Ratings and Moody’s long-term local currency ratings over the edge into junk status."

Twenty-one fatalities as a result of a Kroonstad rail crossing accident involving Prasa and a spate of other derailments in recent weeks show how far the parastatal has fallen. There are also charges of a lack of security within operations, leading unions to say several commuters and train workers have been robbed and murdered.

Let a court test claims of Gupta corruption, Ben Martins insists

The deputy minister of public enterprises maintains he did not participate in any act of state capture, and saw nothing strange in Duduzane Zuma and ...
National
1 day ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Ben Martins needs to tell SA the truth about the Guptas

KwaZulu-Natal seeks Cuban and Indian oncologists, and the current ‘celebratory’ mood at Eskom bodes well
Opinion
1 day ago

NEELS BLOM: Growing scrap-metal industry and poor policing derail train networks

Without big changes, Prasa will find it difficult to get full service back on track
Opinion
8 days ago

Action plan for the embattled rail sector sent to Ramaphosa

After a month of trail collisions and derailments, Prasa and the Railway Safety Regulator agree on a corrective action plan
Companies
14 days ago

Prasa is in the spotlight after train derails in Gauteng

The train derailed due to steel clamps, which attach sleepers to railway tracks were stolen, with the regulator saying theft is a ‘huge ...
National
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Strike action delays start of DUT’s academic year ...
National / Education
2.
How Zuma wrecked the world’s fastest-growing ...
National
3.
Western Cape wants audit of offensive names
National
4.
Derailments and worrying turnover raise doubt ...
National

Related Articles

Fresh evidence found against Prasa’s Lucky Montana
National

NGOs take Prasa to court over corruption investigations
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.