Derailments and worrying turnover raise doubt about Prasa’s stability
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has had so many acting group CEOs and acting CEOs in the past few years that it is impossible to keep pace. Confusingly, the parastatal’s website lists Cromet Molepo as the new acting group CEO with immediate effect in a media release dated December 7 2017, but omits to mention the appointment of the new "acting CEO of rail" — who reports to him — Mthuthuzeli Swartz in that month.
Unions and civil society associations such as UniteBehind have publicly accused both incumbents of unlawful behaviour in previous jobs. But no such charges appear to have stuck. However, turnover of Prasa’s board is like the attrition in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet — more specifically, the Treasury — in recent years. This has raised serious questions about the financial and operating stability of state enterprises, including Eskom, Denel and PetroSA, whose opaque governance eventually prompted the private sector to act by suspending lending in some cases.
One former Prasa acting group CEO, Collins Letsoalo, allegedly upped his own salary 350% to R5.9m a year during his brief tenure at the rail operator.
Untangling the mess of apparent corruption that has taken place in public entities will, no doubt, take time. What is apparent, though, is that Prasa has floundered since the exit of former group CEO Lucky Montana, who stepped down in 2015 following the release of then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report into corruption allegations at the rail agency.
As at Eskom and Denel, the Gupta name comes up frequently in relation to alleged malfeasance at Prasa. Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Ben Martins has told Parliament that the Gupta family asked him to remove former Prasa chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi — now deputy finance minister — and former CEO Montana from their jobs. Montana also became enmeshed in his own corruption allegations.
Prasa group chief strategy officer Sipho Sithole says there are no permanent "acting" positions at the passenger rail agency. "The minimum requirement is six months. However, the policy does allow for the replacement of an acting CEO at anytime. There is a policy guiding this process." That policy has led to Molepo becoming Prasa’s third acting group CEO in the past two years.
In December, the United National Transport Union (Untu) called on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate the decision by the newly appointed board of Prasa to appoint Molepo as the new acting group CEO. "The new board, [which] was only appointed in October, could not have had the opportunity to evaluate possible suitable candidates to enable them to make a recommendation as to who should be appointed as acting [group] CEO. They simply did not have the time or enough board meetings since their own appointment," Untu general secretary Steve Harris says.
"This is yet another politically motivated appointment: SA has had way too many at state-owned enterprises, to the detriment of the SA taxpayer," he says.
Madonsela, in her 2015 Prasa report entitled Derailed, says her investigation team had "immense difficulty piecing together the truth, as information had to be clawed out of Prasa management". When such information was eventually provided, she says it came in dribs and drabs and was incomplete.
The report mentions public and private sector players, including Makana Financial Services, an empowerment shareholder in financial services firm Cadiz, that "allegedly provided advisory services" to Prasa on its rolling stock recapitalisation project. It cites the alleged involvement of Buthelezi as shareholder and director of Makana when he was Prasa chairperson. This is seen as a conflict of interest.
Prasa, with a budget of R172bn to overhaul SA’s passenger rail system, has long been a political battleground. Former Prasa chairperson Popo Molefe has told the Mail & Guardian newspaper that the agency was a "farm", where cadres came to "harvest".
This led Nomura emerging markets economist Peter Attard Montalto to state recently: "We believe the issue of parastatals, their risks, governance, funding restraints and links to the sovereign will become an increasingly important issue for the ratings agencies, and ultimately be a contributory factor in pushing both S&P global Ratings and Moody’s long-term local currency ratings over the edge into junk status."
Twenty-one fatalities as a result of a Kroonstad rail crossing accident involving Prasa and a spate of other derailments in recent weeks show how far the parastatal has fallen. There are also charges of a lack of security within operations, leading unions to say several commuters and train workers have been robbed and murdered.
Please sign in or register to comment.