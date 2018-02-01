Derailments and worrying turnover raise doubt about Prasa’s stability

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has had so many acting group CEOs and acting CEOs in the past few years that it is impossible to keep pace. Confusingly, the parastatal’s website lists Cromet Molepo as the new acting group CEO with immediate effect in a media release dated December 7 2017, but omits to mention the appointment of the new "acting CEO of rail" — who reports to him — Mthuthuzeli Swartz in that month.

Unions and civil society associations such as UniteBehind have publicly accused both incumbents of unlawful behaviour in previous jobs. But no such charges appear to have stuck. However, turnover of Prasa’s board is like the attrition in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet — more specifically, the Treasury — in recent years. This has raised serious questions about the financial and operating stability of state enterprises, including Eskom, Denel and PetroSA, whose opaque governance eventually prompted the private sector to act by suspending lending in some cases.

One former Prasa acting group CEO, Collins Letsoalo, allegedly upped his own salary 350% to R5.9m a year during his brief tenure at the rail operator.

Untangling the mess of apparent corruption that has taken place in public entities will, no doubt, take time. What is apparent, though, is that Prasa has floundered since the exit of former group CEO Lucky Montana, who stepped down in 2015 following the release of then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report into corruption allegations at the rail agency.