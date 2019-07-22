I was forced to probe security breaches after ‘spiteful’ e-mails, Dan Matjila says

The former CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Dan Matjila, says “spurious and spiteful leaks” in the company forced him to seek board approval to investigate the many breaches of its IT platform.

“I was very concerned about the vulnerability of the PIC IT platform. Not only was there a clear and obvious risk to R2-trillion worth of client assets if the PIC’s systems could be compromised in this manner, but there was a real likelihood that potential applicants for finance would be deterred from approaching the PIC for funding if the confidentiality of the applications could not be secured,” Matjila said on Monday.

The motivation for the forensic investigation that was instituted with the board’s consent in September 2017 has been the subject of scrutiny at the PIC commission. This was after e-mails were sent from an anonymous account to PIC staff and the media. These were purportedly sent from a whistle-blower inside the state-owned asset manager.