WATCH: What Dan Matjila told the PIC inquiry
Business Day journalist Warren Thompson talks to Business Day TV about the commission of inquiry into the PIC
12 July 2019 - 09:09
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila took to the stand for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday to present testimony to the commission of inquiry into the PIC.
It has been a week of denials, accusations and allegations of political interference.
Business Day journalist Warren Thompson, who has been attending the inquiry, spoke to Business Day TV about the details that have been revealed so far.
Or listen to the full audio: