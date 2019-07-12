National

WATCH: What Dan Matjila told the PIC inquiry

Business Day journalist Warren Thompson talks to Business Day TV about the commission of inquiry into the PIC

12 July 2019 - 09:09 Business Day TV
Daniel Matjila. Picture: SOWETAN
Daniel Matjila. Picture: SOWETAN

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila took to the stand for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday to present testimony to the commission of inquiry into the PIC.

It has been a week of denials, accusations and allegations of political interference.

Business Day journalist Warren Thompson, who has been attending the inquiry, spoke to Business Day TV about the details that have been revealed so far.

