WATCH: Ben Turok on Jacob Zuma’s appearance at the Zondo commission

The former MP talks to Business Day TV about the former president’s testimony at the state capture inquiry

19 July 2019 - 09:53 Business Day TV
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Former president Jacob Zuma returns to the Zondo commission on Friday, but Zuma’s legal counsel says he will continue his testimony only if the commission sticks to the rules.

Former MP Ben Turok talks to Business Day TV about the former president’s testimony and how it has discredited him.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

