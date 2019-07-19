News Leader
WATCH: Ben Turok on Jacob Zuma’s appearance at the Zondo commission
The former MP talks to Business Day TV about the former president’s testimony at the state capture inquiry
19 July 2019 - 09:53
Former president Jacob Zuma returns to the Zondo commission on Friday, but Zuma’s legal counsel says he will continue his testimony only if the commission sticks to the rules.
Former MP Ben Turok talks to Business Day TV about the former president’s testimony and how it has discredited him.
Or listen to the full audio: