National

Maria Ramos appointed to interim PIC board

10 July 2019 - 17:40 Pieter van der Merwe
Maria Ramos. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maria Ramos. Picture: SUPPLIED

Former Absa CEO Maria Ramos has been included in the Public Investment Corporation's (PIC's) new interim board  along with 11 other new directors.

The Treasury said the new interim board was decided after finance minister Tito Mboweni consulted the cabinet.

The chair and deputy chair are set to be elected at the first meeting of the board.

By law the finance minister appoints the board of the asset manager which manages more than R2-trillion in government employees’ pension money and other statutory institutions, making the PIC the single largest investor in Africa and on the JSE.

The other members of the interim board are:

• Irene Charnley, previously the executive director of the MTN group and currently deputy chair of Smile Telecoms Holdings;

• Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, a chartered accountant who previously served on the boards of MTN, the SA National Roads Agency , SA Airways, the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants, and Altron;

• Tshepiso Moahloli, currently the chief director of liability management at the Treasury;

• Barbara Watson, chief director of transformation policies at the department of public service and administration;

• Ivan Fredericks, currently the general manager of the Public Servants Association (PSA);

• Zola Saphetha, general secretary of National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and a member of Cosatu's central executive committee;

• Bhekithemba Gamedze, a nonexecutive director at Santam;

• Angelo David Sabelo de Bruin, a medical doctor;

• Bonke Dumisa, a professor in economics;

• Makhubalo Ndaba, the company secretary of the PGC Group and;

• Reuel Khoza, chairman of Dzana Investments and former chair  of Nedbank.

Meanwhile, Pitso Moloto and Xolani Mkhwanazi have been re-appointed.

In February the entire PIC board of nonexecutive directors wrote to Mboweni and asked to be relieved of their duties.

This followed numerous controversies that included allegations of corruption against four of the directors, including then-deputy finance minister and chair Mondli Gungubele.

Mboweni accepted the board’s request.

The PIC is the subject of an inquiry, led by retired judge Lex Mpati, into the asset manager’s governance.

The inquiry was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 to investigate allegations of governance failures at the PIC.

The Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday the new members of the interim board will assume their posts on Friday.

Dan Matjila faces fresh claims at PIC probe

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa claims former PIC chief may have improperly benefited from R2.45m VBS loan
National
1 day ago

Zweli Mkhize said to have asked the PIC to fund ANC January 8 bash

PIC inquiry evidence leader Jannie Lubbe told the commission that the politician Dan Matjila was talking about is former ANC treasurer-general Zweli ...
National
4 hours ago

Dan Matjila alleges the previous PIC review was established to target him

The former PIC CEO calls the 2015 inquiry ‘more a personal vendetta than a governance review’
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Wounded Busisiwe Mkhwebane comes out guns blazing ...
National
2.
DRC hydropower scheme will be an ‘indefensible ...
National
3.
Embattled Denel pays June salaries — sans pensions
National
4.
Lesetja Kganyago appointed as Reserve Bank ...
National

Related Articles

Politicians pressured me for PIC financing, says Dan Matjila

National

Report implicating Dan Matjila is authentic, PIC says

National

PIC’s ousted CEO Dan Matjila to tell inquiry he was axed over Edcon

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.