Report implicating Dan Matjila is authentic, PIC says

UDM head Bantu Holomisa says he has a forensic report prepared accusing Matjila of improperly benefiting from a loan of R2.45m extended by VBS Mutual Bank

09 July 2019 - 12:14 Staff writer
Dr Dan Matjila Former PIC CEO at the PIC judicial commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) confirmed the authenticity of a forensic report that found its former CEO, Dan Matjila, unduly benefited from a loan extended by the corruption-hit VBS Bank, on Tuesday.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa circulated a letter on Monday that he had written to the PIC commission’s evidence leader, advocate Jannie Lubbe, in which he claimed he had a forensic report prepared for the state-owned asset manager, which accuses Matjila of improperly benefiting from a loan of R2.45m extended by VBS Mutual Bank.

VBS collapsed in 2018 after more than 50 people, including executives and politicians, looted nearly R2bn from the small, Limpopo-based lender.

Matjila denied any wrongdoing on Monday.

“I have never seen such a report or any documentation in connection with it but it is absolutely untrue,” he told Business Day on the sidelines of the judicial commission of inquiry.

The report, dated April 15 2019, was prepared by Nexus Forensic Services, a Pretoria-based firm.  

Advocate Francois Labuschagne, a partner at Nexus Forensics Services, declined to comment on Monday, citing confidentiality agreements.

The timing of Holomisa's statement has been questioned, as he will allegedly be implicated in Matjila's testimony before the inquiry. 

In October 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered an investigation to scrutinise allegations of governance failures at the PIC, which manages more than R2-trillion in government employees’ pension money.

As a former CEO who ran the show between 2014 and 2018, Matjila is pivotal to the inquiry headed by judge Lex Mpati. It has heard from several people who alleged that Matjila had played a key role in approving questionable deals.

Dan Matjila faces fresh claims at PIC probe

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa claims former PIC chief may have improperly benefited from R2.45m VBS loan
8 hours ago

PIC’s ousted CEO Dan Matjila to tell inquiry he was axed over Edcon

Rescue of Edcon Holdings 'did not meet the investment criteria of the PIC clients'
1 day ago

Matjila’s PIC testimony handicapped from the word go

The inquiry’s commissioners weren’t able to finish reading the former CEO’s prepared statement because it was submitted late and incomplete
1 day ago

