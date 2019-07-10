Politicians pressured me for PIC financing, says Dan Matjila
Former Public Investment Corporation CEO says during his 15-year stint, officials and business people felt entitled to deals
10 July 2019 - 05:08
Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila said on Tuesday he was subjected to immense pressure to finance the business ventures of senior politicians and other influential people during his time at the helm of the state-owned asset manager.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.