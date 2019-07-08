PIC’s ousted CEO Dan Matjila to tell inquiry he was axed over Edcon

Dan Matjila, the ousted CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa’s biggest fund manager, is expected to say his opposition to funding the rescue of clothing retailer Edcon ahead of national elections was one of the reasons he was dismissed.

Matjila is scheduled to begin testifying before the PIC commission of inquiry on Monday and is expected to assert that the rescue of Edcon Holdings, which supports 140,000 jobs through direct employment and its supply chains, did not meet the investment criteria of the PIC clients, according to his prepared statement.

On the day he was ousted, November 23 2018, he met the chair of the PIC, the economic development minister and the CEO of Edcon to put forward the conditions for supporting the deal, Matjila is expected to say at the inquiry.

These were not viewed favourably, he said.

The ongoing inquiry has heard from about 70 witnesses — several of whom flagged Matjila as playing a key role in approving questionable deals. He has denied this.

The inquiry, led by judge Lex Mpati, was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 to investigate allegations of governance failures at the PIC, which manages more than R2-trillion in government employees’ pension money and other government funds.

The inquiry is one of a handful Ramaphosa instituted to probe alleged graft since taking office 16 months ago after Jacob Zuma’s scandal-marred nine-year term.

In February, a senior official of trade union federation Cosatu e-mailed the chair of the PIC, who was also deputy finance minister at the time.

National elections

He wrote that unless the PIC supported the Edcon rescue, the union federation would not be able to encourage its members to vote for the ANC in May’s national elections.

The deal was announced a week later, with the PIC leading the R2.7bn rescue. It used R1.2bn from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Matjila is expected to say he was removed from his role at the PIC, at least partly, to ensure the rescue could take place. He cited the e-mail from Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator, Matthew Parks, as evidence.