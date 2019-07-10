DRC hydropower scheme will be an ‘indefensible cost’ for South Africans

The group said that the $80bn project, aimed at generating 40,000MW of power on the Congo River, is overpriced and susceptible to corruption and other risks.

The project, driven by three construction giants from Spain and China and expected to be funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Investment Bank, among others, has been embroiled in controversy from the outset. This led to the withdrawal of the World Bank as a potential sponsor in 2016.

The project is not expected to begin producing power until 2024 or 2025.

In 2014, the SA government approved the ratification of the Grand Inga Treaty with the DRC. Under the treaty SA will buy more than half the power generated by the first phase of one of the world’s biggest hydroelectric projects.

However, according to International Rivers, while Ramaphosa is announcing enormous bailouts for embattled Eskom, “it is inexcusable that SA remains unjustifiably committed to 2,500MW of hydropower” from the DRC in its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

“The Inga 3 megaproject in the DRC has been flawed from the outset — marred by political interference, protracted delays, governance failures and human rights abuses,” said Ange Asanzi, Africa campaign co-ordinator at International Rivers.

Asanzi said that in November 2018, parliament itself recommended that the Inga project was not worth including in the IRP due to excessive costs and the uncertainty about its viability.

“Under the Grand Inga Treaty concluded with the DRC, SA has committed itself to finance the $4bn Inga 3 transmission line project. The Inga 3 project will cost cash-strapped SA consumers R4.3bn per year, according to researchers from the University of California. And there is no guarantee that the power will flow on schedule, or at all: the project was expected to begin producing power in 2020/2021, but this has already been pushed out to 2024 or even 2025,” she said.