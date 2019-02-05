Worries about billions SA aims to spend securing African power imports

SA is looking to spend billions of rand to secure energy from megaprojects elsewhere in Africa at a time when state power utility Eskom is broke and struggling to supply enough electricity.

The government has signalled willingness to buy 5,000MW of power from a planned $18bn hydropower project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, double what it agreed to take in 2013.

It also wants to bring natural gas from northern Mozambican offshore fields to Gauteng, possibly via a 2,600km pipeline that could cost as much as $6bn.

This import strategy is a risky one for SA, which desperately needs to fix a power deficit that has resulted in rolling blackouts, curbed economic growth and stifled investment.

The DRC and northern Mozambique have been plagued by political instability that could delay or derail their projects. If they do come off, that could trigger significant capital outflows and counter an inward-investment drive led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“South Africa’s involvement in continental megaprojects is spurred by the government’s foreign-policy objective,” said Darias Jonker, director for Africa at Eurasia Group.

“The commitment towards these projects is thus motivated by political and ideological reasons, rather than sound business decision-making.”

Large-scale energy projects in SA have been a drag on the economy. Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of the nation’s power, is building two of the world’s largest coal-fired power stations that should add 9,600MW to the national grid once complete.

The Medupi and Kusile plants were supposed to be fully operational by 2015, but are running years behind schedule and their projected cost has more than doubled to R292bn.