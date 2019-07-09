National

News Leader

WATCH: What the City of Joburg has planned for electricity tariffs

City Power's acting GM, Frank Hinda, spoke to BDTV to address reports that Joburg will be implementing a surcharge for prepaid electricity

09 July 2019 - 11:26 Business Day TV
A prepaid electricity meter. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A prepaid electricity meter. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The City of Joburg has reversed the R200 per month municipal surcharge for prepaid electricity customers, according to Moneyweb.

Initially media reports stated that the surcharge would be added to municipal rates bills for July.

For clarity on what the City of Joburg is planning, Business Day TV spoke to City Power's acting GM, Frank Hinda

City Power's acting GM, Frank Hinda, spoke to Business Day TV to address reports that Johannesburg will be implementing a surcharge for prepaid electricity

