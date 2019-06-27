National

Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to remain on the roll of advocates

Justice Chris Jafta says the General Council of the Bar had not established that the application for leave to appeal fell within the court’s jurisdiction

27 June 2019 - 10:50 CLAUDI MAILOVICH
Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Former controversial senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi will remain on the roll of advocates after the Constitutional Court dismissed the General Council of the Bar’s application for leave to appeal.

Justice Chris Jafta said on Thursday morning in a unanimous judgment that the board had not established that the application for leave to appeal fell within the court’s jurisdiction.

He said the board did not seek to protect a constitutional right and did not raise a constitutional issue.

The decision by the Constitutional Court takes place in the same year that President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Jiba, former deputy national director of public prosecutions, and Mrwebi, former special director of public prosecutions, following an inquiry that found them unfit to hold office. 

Arguments in the application for leave to appeal the judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which placed the pair back onto the roll of advocates was heard in March 2019.

The main line of questioning in the hearing was over whether the court had jurisdiction to hear the case. 

The General Council of the Bar brought the application after the SCA placed them back on the roll of advocates in 2018, as it believed they are not fit and proper to be advocates. 

The SCA had overturned the high court in Pretoria’s judgment that had struck them from the roll of advocates for the manner in which they had conducted themselves in the litigation that followed the decision to drop the charges against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.

The board had brought the original application against Jiba, Mrwebi and North Gauteng director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi in the high court in Pretoria. The application as it related to Mzinyathi was dismissed, but succeeded against Jiba and Mrwebi, as they were then struck from the roll.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

