Rand Water repairs continue with no water disruption

The City of Joburg said last week that Rand Water would undertake a major shutdown that would affect all reservoirs and towers for 54 hours from Monday

25 June 2019 - 17:25 Nico Gous
As Rand Water repairs continue on Johannesburg on Tuesday, the utility says that no one has been without water in the city.

“We have received no reports from our municipal customers of interruptions to the service due to the work being done with the shutdown‚” Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said on Tuesday morning.

“The Rand Water network is operational and stable‚ and all reservoirs are meeting demand.”

The City of Johannesburg announced last week that Rand Water‚ its main bulk water supplier‚ was planning a major shutdown that would affect all its reservoirs and towers for 54 hours from Monday.

The shutdown‚ according to the city‚ is on the B11 pipeline to install a 2‚500mm butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station.

Mohale added: “The technical teams worked throughout the night and achieved the set project milestones. The work is on target.”

