People forget how hard it is to foster economic gain, Lesetja Kganyago says

“The policies that we had in place stood us in very good [stead]” to respond to the 2008 global crisis, he said. In fact, the first downgrade didn’t come for another four years.

But it didn’t stop there. Under President Jacob Zuma, who arrived in 2009 and left office in 2018, corruption scandals, overspending, policy uncertainty and rising government debt left SA with only one investment-grade rating.

The tools the government deployed in the 2000s to build buffers against external crises — a budget surplus, falling debt levels and policy certainty — are lacking today, says Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Standard Bank. He succeeded Kganyago as the Treasury’s director-general in May 2011.

“We had avoided moments where we could have lost our credit rating because of external macroeconomic shocks, because of deliberate — very deliberate — actions,” he said. The current more precarious state “was self-inflicted”, he said.

SA was well-prepared in 2008 because former Presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki did not want to repeat the financial troubles experienced by some African nations that achieved independence before SA's 1994 transition to democracy. The two leaders were determined to avoid borrowing from the IMF, Fuzile said.

“Once the world believed in SA and its commitment to sound macroeconomic management, it paid off handsomely,” he said. Yields on the country’s generic, rand-denominated 10-year debt, which date back to November 1999, more than halved by mid-2006 after peaking at 15.27% in May 2000. The economy grew for 42 consecutive quarters starting at the end of 1998.

“For a long period of time, SA's credit rating was preserved by the credibility that was earned in the earlier years. And the more we derived benefit from that credibility, the more reckless people were becoming,” Fuzile said.

Now, with that trust all but lost, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet is battling to preserve the remaining investment-grade credit rating, from Moody’s Investors Service, in the face of a contracting economy, the biggest budget shortfall in 10 years and a power utility that needs billions of rand to keep the lights on.

“I’m surprised that they haven’t downgraded us,” said Thabi Leoka, an independent economist. “There are many signs that say we deserve it because we’re working very hard to ensure that we get a downgrade,” she added in jest.

Losing its sole investment-grade assessment would push SA out of debt indexes including the FTSE World Government Bond Index, which according to the IMF could trigger forced outflows of around $1.5bn and push up borrowing costs even more. The country can’t afford to lose this rating because of how reliant it is on portfolio inflows to help finance the current-account and budget deficits, Leoka said.

What will it take for Ramaphosa’s government to avoid this, and be assessed as investment grade by other ratings companies again?

While the Treasury’s said the government’s main focus is to regain investment-grade status and make the country an “attractive investment destination”, it needs to do so with a sense of urgency, said Leoka.

According to Estian Calitz, an emeritus professor at Stellenbosch University who was the director-general of the department of finance in the mid-1990s, the country needs decisive action against corruption, deliberate decisions to turn around state companies and better co-ordination of economic policy.

It will also take a fair amount of patience with ratings companies, according to former Reserve Bank governor Chris Stals.

“There is no magic formula that any country can employ to influence these ratings,” Stals said. “The solution lies in appropriate political, social and macroeconomic policies.”

Fitch spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick referred to some of the company’s recent published reports when asked what it considers when assessing ratings. The firm said in May that weak reform momentum means that potential growth is likely to remain low and continue to weigh on SA's rating.