How SA teams help Interpol curb waste dumping

Co-operation is guided by the Basel Convention, which stipulates the terms for the movement and disposal of hazardous waste. However, individual countries are responsible for enforcement. While Abader believes SA’s low incident rate can be attributed to strict regulations and effective enforcement, he stressed that other African countries could be targeted for their shortcomings in this regard. This is especially the case for countries that are financially dependent on trans-boundary waste that may be more concerned with the financial benefits than with the environmental implications.

Godfrey agreed, and said she is concerned about African states becoming dumping grounds, especially now that many countries are turning waste away. “I always say that waste will flow from a country with strict policy and strict policy enforcement to a country with weak policy and weak policy enforcement.”

Godfrey said SA might also have a strategic advantage, given that it would be much more expensive to transport waste from Europe to the southern tip of Africa, passing potentially easier dumping sites along the way.

However, SA does not turn away all of the waste from abroad. Abader explained there are strict requirements that need to be met, and that waste will only be considered if it can contribute to the circular economy.

“We need to know what’s coming in, what the content is, and also whether it will be safely processed and then disposed of,” said Abader.

“If we were to take it and just go put it on landfill, that’s not going to work for us ... we have to be able to deal with the waste efficiently and safely.”

Godfrey said there are also concerns about “cherry picking” processing, when companies import e-waste but only recycle the circuit boards – the most valuable part. But e-waste is made up of different materials, including glass, plastics and rubbers.

In these instances the lower-value materials end up in landfill sites, with only a small part of the product being re-used. “We need to make sure that whoever is importing it has a solution for the entire product,” said Godfrey.

Abader described this as a “from cradle to cradle” system in which the producer is responsible for the entire lifespan of a product, including its packaging.

SA can hardly afford to add waste from other countries to its landfills. Up to 90% of the 59-million tons of waste produced in SA ends up in landfills, Statistics SA reports. With less than 10% of households recycling their waste, coupled with rapid growth in solid waste and a shortage of land, SA is “running out of space for waste disposal”.

Despite this, figures from the South African Waste Information Centre show that SA recycles waste from Brazil and all of its neighbours, except for Lesotho.