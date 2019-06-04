ANC NEC agrees that Reserve Bank mandate must be ‘expanded’

The ANC has waded into the debate around the SA Reserve Bank again, with its national executive committee’s (NEC’s) lekgotla agreeing that the Bank’s mandate must be expanded beyond price stability and must include growth and employment.

In term of its mandate the Bank is required to achieve and maintain price stability in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth in SA.

The ANC, at its elective conference in December 2017, resolved that the Bank should be nationalised, but did not, at that stage, talk about the central bank’s mandate.

In its election manifesto in January, the party said monetary policy had to take employment and economic growth into account, but the ANC then insisted that it would not tinker with the central bank’s mandate

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule made the announcement about the expectations for a revised mandate in a media briefing following the ANC NEC lekgotla at the weekend.