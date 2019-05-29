National

Cyril Ramaphosa to announce cabinet

29 May 2019 - 16:47 Genevieve Quintal
UPDATED 29 May 2019 - 16:51
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his new cabinet on Wednesday evening.

The presidency said Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on the composition of the national executive from the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 

Ramaphosa has made a commitment to appointing a competent, credible and forward-thinking executive, but his cabinet choices will also need to be balanced with ANC concerns, including gender, race, regional representivity and internal party dynamics.

The president’s cabinet is expected to see some old faces returning, but could also include some possible newbies.

The executive is likely to not have more than 28 ministers.

This would be a significant cut to the executive from the era of former president Jacob Zuma, whose tenure was characterised by a bloated cabinet in which the number of ministers soared, together with deputy ministerial appointments.

Ramaphosa is also expected to cut the number of deputy ministers, as their presence would not necessarily align with the reduced number of cabinet ministers.  

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

