Delay forces Ramaphosa to push back Cabinet announcement
South Africans will have to wait a few more days before President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new Cabinet.
Ramaphosa was inaugurated in Pretoria on Saturday after being elected president at the first sitting of the sixth parliament on Wednesday.
The expectation was that he would announce his Cabinet at the beginning of the new week. But the presidency said on Sunday the announcement would be made later in the week.
According to the Constitution when an election of the National Assembly is held, the cabinet, the deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers remain competent to function until the person elected president assumes office.
This means that there is currently no executive.
The question of who will be deputy president still lies in the balance after David Mabuza on Wednesday made the decision to postpone his swearing-in as a MP.
Mabuza was one of the ANC leaders listed by the party's integrity commission which reviewed the candidates list for the national assembly and flagged more than 20 people who could bring the ANC into disrepute.
Mabuza postponed his swearing-in to work with the ANC's integrity commission and clear his name. They met on Friday.
His decision sparked speculation about who Ramaphosa would appoint as deputy president in his place. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Naledi Pandor were touted for the position.
Ramaphosa is expected to announce a smaller, reconfigured Cabinet.
It was expected that Ramaphosa would first announce the structure of the Cabinet before his appointees. However, it has emerged that he will make both announcements at the same time.