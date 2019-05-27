National

WATCH: Who will get a seat in Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet?

27 May 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa. REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM
President Cyril Ramaphosa. REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet this week, and it is likely to include some big changes.

He is expected to merge departments as a way to cut back on ministries, which means most deputy minister positions are likely to be axed.

Daryl Glaser, associate professor of politics at Wits University, joined Business Day TV to talk about who is likely to get appointed to the new cabinet.

Daryl Glaser, associate professor of politics at Wits University, talks to Business Day TV about the new cabinet

Or listen to the full audio:

