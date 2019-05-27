News Leader
WATCH: Who will get a seat in Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet?
27 May 2019 - 08:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet this week, and it is likely to include some big changes.
He is expected to merge departments as a way to cut back on ministries, which means most deputy minister positions are likely to be axed.
Daryl Glaser, associate professor of politics at Wits University, joined Business Day TV to talk about who is likely to get appointed to the new cabinet.
Or listen to the full audio: