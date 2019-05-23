National

First signs of Ramaphosa’s rule emerge in dramatic day in parliament

Deputy president David Mabuza asks to postpone his swearing-in and several prominent ANC candidates pull out

23 May 2019 - 05:10 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL AND CAROL PATON
Head of state: President Cyril Ramaphosa thanks MPs after he was re-elected as the country’s president, two weeks after the ANC returned to power in general elections. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president at a dramatic first sitting of the National Assembly in which several prominent ANC candidates pulled out of parliament as the first signs of his government emerged.

ANC deputy president David Mabuza asked to "postpone" his swearing-in so that he could clear his name after the party’s integrity commission listed him among several prospective MPs who may have brought the ANC into disrepute. He is said to have made the decision voluntarily.

Ramaphosa made the announcement shortly before the first sitting of the sixth parliament on Wednesday.

Political analyst Richard Calland weighs in on the first sitting of the National Assembly.

