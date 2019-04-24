Touching tributes for digital pioneer Matthew Buckland
Tributes have been pouring in after the death of one of SA’s digital media pioneers, Matthew Buckland.
Buckland made a name for himself in technology and business after founding a digital agency called Creative Spark and setting up the online division for the Mail & Guardian newspaper.
News of Buckland’s death broke on Tuesday after he succumbed to cancer.
Buckland founded a technology publishing company called Burn Media in 2010 and has since played his role in the start-up industry through investment, mentorship and entrepreneurship.
Buckland leaves his wife and two children. Industry peers and friends took to social media to remember Buckland for his impact in media and business.
Saddened to hear of the passing of @matthewbuckland, @mailandguardian veteran and a pioneer in digital news media in South Africa. We will long benefit from his contributions to the industry. Rest in peace, Matt.— Khadija Patel (@khadijapatel) April 23, 2019
Matthew Buckland taught me to tweet and to blog on the brilliant ThoughtLeader platform. And he taught me, gently, that we could not kill the Internet when I was a nervous print editor faced with the Great Disruption. What a life! #RIPMatthewBuckland— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) April 23, 2019
Last week I read the yet unpublished book by @matthewbuckland who had asked me for a review and in the final pages I read about his illness. Today I’m even more shocked to hear that he has passed on. RIP— Michael Jordaan (@MichaelJordaan) April 23, 2019
Matthew had a smile that started slow and broke into a broad grin as an idea took hold. And he was a rare thing in South African media: a builder of technology for making journalism richer. Such a loss https://t.co/rHy9e5PNQE— Nicholas Dawes (@NicDawes) April 24, 2019
RIP #MatthewBuckland the news of your death has shaken me to the core. Thank you for your contribution to our world. I will miss our discussions...my deepest condolences to Bridget and the girls.— BronwenA (@BronwenA) April 23, 2019
I have no words #matthewbuckland you were made of special stuff, the world feels emptier without you in it #RIPmatthewbuckland— Angie Lazaro (@angielazaro) April 23, 2019
Devastated to hear @matthewbuckland has passed away. He was one of the originals, helping shape digital in SA. See his tweets - they encapsulate his passions. (He was there when I signed up to Twitter at the Rat & Parrot 12 years ago - still a vivid memory) #RIPMatthewBuckland pic.twitter.com/rfsU7ifHQO— Arthur Goldstuck (@art2gee) April 23, 2019
It is with deep shock and sadness we learnt of #MatthewBuckland passing today. We acquired Matt’s company Creative Spark a number of years ago & worked closely with Matt until he left the Group with Burn Media, to refocus on his true publishing passion #RIP #DeepestCondolences— Mike Abel (@abelmike) April 23, 2019
I worked with @matthewbuckland at eM&G & was in awe of how he shaped the SA digital media & tech scene since. What a loss, what a legacy.— michelle_matt (@michelle_matt) April 24, 2019
So sad to hear about @matthewbuckland's passing yesterday. He was a pivotal figure in the South African digital community and a critical voice in the entrepreneur sector. Salut, Matt. Our coffee sessions at La Cuccina will be sorely missed.— Fred Roed (@fredroed) April 24, 2019
I met @matthewbuckland on Jul 29, 2010 at a dingy little office on 35 Hope Street at the beginning of Creative Spark. It was the craziest 6 years of my life! An absolute honour to call him a close friend and mentor. Rest well Matt. ❤️ #RIPMatthewBuckland pic.twitter.com/3kjXXCKjjh— Merlot Girl (@MerlotGirl) April 23, 2019