Touching tributes for digital pioneer Matthew Buckland

24 April 2019 - 13:46 Odwa Mjo
SA digital media entrepreneur Matthew Buckland.

Tributes have been pouring in after the death of one of SA’s digital media pioneers, Matthew Buckland. 

Buckland made a name for himself in technology and business after founding a digital agency called Creative Spark and setting up the online division for the Mail & Guardian newspaper. 

News of Buckland’s death broke on Tuesday after he succumbed to cancer.

Buckland founded a technology publishing company called Burn Media in 2010 and has since played his role in the start-up industry through investment, mentorship and entrepreneurship. 

Buckland leaves his wife and two children. Industry peers and friends took to social media to remember Buckland for his impact in media and business.

