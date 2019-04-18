National

Comair interdicts Numsa’s Easter strike

18 April 2019 - 14:58 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

JSE-listed Comair, which operates British Airways (BA) in SA and low-cost carrier Kulula, said on Thursday it has won a temporary interdict against a planned strike by some of their ground crew.

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) had intended to go on strike at 1pm on Thursday, possibly disrupting travel during the busy Easter Weekend.

The Labour Court reserved judgment, but has interdicted the strike.

Comair will continue to engage with Numsa over its demands, said Comair executive director Wrenelle Stander in a statement.

Numsa had given 48-hour strike notice on Tuesday, amid a dispute with the airline over salary disparities. The airline said that if the strike had gone ahead the impact would have been limited anyway.

The contingency plans included employees from around the business volunteering to assist at airports, proactively contacting customers to facilitate check-in and providing additional fast  bag-drop counters. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

