Ayo profit was adjusted, former CFO testifies

The former CFO of Iqbal Survé-linked Ayo Technology Solutions has told the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) how she was asked to "adjust" margins to increase the company’s profit.

Naahied Gamieldien, who served as CFO until her resignation in January 2019, is still employed at the company as the executive head for business transformation. She appeared under subpoena at the inquiry on Wednesday.

According to Gamieldien, the CEO of Ayo parent African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), Khalid Abdulla, who was also a board member of Ayo at the time, called her to a meeting at his home to discuss the technology company’s interim results for the period to end-February 2018.

"I presented to him an Excel version of the results as prepared by the Ayo finance team. At this point, Ayo’s profit after tax was R32m," said Gamieldien.

She said Abdulla questioned why the number was so low "as he was expecting a higher profitability and asked me to adjust the spreadsheet to reflect the usual margins to show him what the effect on PAT [profit after tax] would then be".

Gamieldien complied, and this resulted in profit after tax rising to R50m.

Due to the deteriorating health of her father at the time, Gamieldien went to Port Elizabeth to be with him, and provided the spreadsheet to Abdulla and Malick Salie, another AEEI executive, to complete.

According to an Ayo announcement on May 15 2018 the company reported profit after tax of R65.9m, which is more than double the number Gamieldien had provided to Abdulla in the spreadsheet.