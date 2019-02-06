BREAKING NEWS: Angelo Agrizzi and six others charged with money-laundering and fraud

Seven suspects — including former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi — have been charged with corruption, money-laundering and fraud to the value of R1.6bn

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has confirmed that the suspects will appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

BusinessLIVE understands that Agrizzi is among the suspects, but Mulaudzi declined to confirm.

He said that the charges relate to a 2009 Special Investigating Unit report on correctional services.

“It is alleged that the officials received and accepted gifts in the form of cash. They also allegedly received financial assistance in acquiring properties, acquiring motor vehicles from dealers, other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel.

“One of the suspects is overseas; however, he has been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest. Another is in Port Elizabeth and efforts are under way to bring him back to Pretoria to face the charges,” Mulaudzi said.

Bosasa and two of its related companies are among the accused.

BusinessLIVE understands Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson has not been charged.

BusinessLIVE has learnt the suspects listed include former correctional services bosses Linda Mti, Patrick Gillingham, Agrizzi and other Bosasa employees. It is understood that authorities are still searching for Mti.