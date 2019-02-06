National

BREAKING NEWS: Angelo Agrizzi and six others charged with money-laundering and fraud

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says charges relate to a 2009 Special Investigating Unit report on correctional services

06 February 2019 - 10:13 Karyn Maughan
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi takes the stand on January 22 2019. Picture: ALON SKUY
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi takes the stand on January 22 2019. Picture: ALON SKUY

Seven suspects — including former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi — have been charged with corruption, money-laundering and fraud to the value of R1.6bn

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi has confirmed that the suspects will appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning. 

BusinessLIVE understands that Agrizzi is among the suspects, but Mulaudzi declined to confirm.

He said that the charges relate to a 2009 Special Investigating Unit report on correctional services.

“It is alleged that the officials received and accepted gifts in the form of cash. They also allegedly received financial assistance in acquiring properties, acquiring motor vehicles from dealers, other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel.

“One of the suspects is overseas; however, he has been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest. Another is in Port Elizabeth and efforts are under way to bring him back to Pretoria to face the charges,” Mulaudzi said. 

Bosasa and two of its related companies are among the accused.

BusinessLIVE understands Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson has not been charged.

BusinessLIVE has learnt the suspects listed include former correctional services bosses Linda Mti, Patrick Gillingham, Agrizzi and other Bosasa employees. It is understood that authorities are still searching for Mti.

Ramaphosa’s evidence on Bosasa payment does not add up, Maimane says

Opposition leader says full disclosure is needed on the nature of facilities management company’s business dealings with president’s son
Politics
14 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Stand by for the fireworks display when Jacob Zuma is eventually arrested

Investigations will lead to the former president’s role in state capture and the benefits he allegedly derived from helping his friends amass wealth ...
News
2 days ago

Prisons contracts with Bosasa being reviewed, Michael Masutha says

The justice and correctional services minister has also denied that he received bribes from Bosasa
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Auditors raise concerns about public-sector ...
National
2.
Cosatu laments poor oversight of PIC by pension ...
National / Labour
3.
Charges against me are a ‘fabrication’, ...
National
4.
Most residents feel mines do not benefit nearby ...
National

Related Articles

R250m Bosasa contract was ‘money for doing nothing’, says Dennis Bloem
National

CARTOON: Bosasa’s ultimate cost
Opinion

Bosasa work for ministers and ANC officials dubbed ‘special projects’
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.