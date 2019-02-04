Edward Zuma asked Hawks head to release Panday’s frozen cash, Johan Booysen claims

Edward Zuma approached former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen to release R15m frozen by the elite investigating unit as part of an investigation into businessman Thoshan Panday, the Mokgoro inquiry heard on Monday.

The controversial Panday is a close ally of Edward's father, former president Jacob Zuma. The money was part of a R60m deal the Hawks were investigating.

The details of this meeting were first revealed in Booysen’s book, Blood on Their Hands, published in 2016.

Giving evidence before the Mokgoro commission of inquiry into the fitness to hold office of two senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials, Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, Booysen said he believed the investigation into Panday led to him being charged with racketeering.

The charges brought against Booysen form part of the terms of reference of the inquiry, as adverse comments in court judgments have been made against Jiba, who was acting national director of public prosecutions at the time, on the decision.

Both Jiba and Mrwebi, who heads the specialised commercial crimes unit are suspended.