She also said that under her watch‚ the independence of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would be fiercely protected and if its independence is transgressed‚ she is willing to take the matter to the Constitutional Court.

“The allegations [of state capture] are unprecedented in terms of scope‚ nature and complexity of corruption‚" Batohi said. "It requires highly specialised well funded entity to be able to deal with this.”

She was announced as NDPP in December by President Cyril Ramaphosa after a thorough interviewing and shortlisting process.

Batohi‚ a former legal adviser at the International Criminal Court‚ said the NPA is facing serious challenges of instability‚ inefficiency and divisions.

“I know everyone out there is hungry for justice. You have every right to be‚" she said. “Serious allegations have emerged‚ some old and some new‚ but all damaging if found to have any basis in facts.”

Two senior officials at the NPA‚ Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi‚ have been subjected to an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.

The Mokgoro inquiry heard this week how the pair spied on the NPA and gave information to politicians.

“The NPA is under a lot of pressure. It requires a very specific response to these issues‚” Batohi said.