Jana Marais Deputy editor: Business Day
National

India/SA Business Summit

SAA CEO says banks have agreed on R3.5bn lifeline in principle

28 January 2019 - 05:10 Jana Marais
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Commercial banks have in principle approved R3.5bn of the funding SA Airways (SAA) requires to keep operating until April, according to CEO Vuyani Jarana.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India/SA Business Summit in New Delhi at the weekend, Jarana said he sees “no reason why” the government and the banks won’t continue to back the airline as it has been delivering on the targets it has set.

“They can see we are executing under very difficult conditions.”

JANA MARAIS: SA state visit to India highlights the opportunity cost of corruption

Among the many casualties of state capture are trade and investment relations between SA and India
Opinion
2 days ago

Mysterious ‘Van der Merwe’ linked SAA to Russian lenders

SAA had its own form of Rasputin, who facilitated an R15bn loan proposal for the airline from Grissag, a Russian company
Companies
7 days ago

A R21bn Christmas gift for SAA too good to be true?

City Press reported on Sunday that local aircraft leasing company and a US private equity firm have offered R21bn for a controlling stake in SAA
National
1 month ago

