National

Cash-strapped SAA expands Emirates codeshare deal

CEO Vuyani Jarana says the deal will help the airline’s turnaround plan

18 December 2018 - 13:47 Agency Staff
Emirates Airbus A380. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Emirates Airbus A380. Picture: BLOOMBERG

SAA said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Emirates to expand an existing codeshare agreement, in a rare bright spot for the cash-strapped airline.

A codeshare agreement is when airlines share booking services for a flight.  

SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and survives on government bailouts, said the agreement would see the two airlines leverage each other’s route networks, cargo services and flight schedules to boost passenger flows.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been at pains to stabilise ailing state-owned companies such as SAA, but the extent of their financial difficulties has meant progress has been slow.

SAA, which hopes to turn a profit by 2021 by cutting jobs and routes, expects to make another large loss this financial year, despite a recent government cash injection of R5bn.

“The expansion of our commercial relationship will further strengthen key focus areas of the implementation of our turnaround plan,” SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana said.

Emirates president Tim Clark said the airline remains committed to its decades-long relationship with SAA. 

“The forthcoming expansion of our codeshare agreement is an exciting development and a significant milestone in our history in SA,” Clark said. 

“Increasing the scope of our agreement underpins the strong bonds we share with SAA and our belief that this enhanced partnership will enable further success and gain to the airlines and their customers.” — Reuters with Staff Writer

Emirates Airline half-year profit slides 86% on oil hike

Dubai-based airline warns next six months will be tough as profit falls to $62m and cost of fuel amounts to a third of expenses
Companies
1 month ago

Pravin Gordhan backs SAA’s survival ‘if staff get on board’

In contrast to Tito Mboweni, public enterprises minister says there is no need to sell the airline
National
1 month ago

SAA’s Zimbabwe revenue up in the air

As Zimbabwe’s various forms of local payment deviate from their supposed underlying dollar value, SAA is coming up short in a big way …
Features
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Sassa yet to report back on probe into corruption ...
National
2.
Slashed grant will hurt housing delivery in ...
National
3.
Cash-strapped SAA expands Emirates codeshare deal
National
4.
Bain admits to ‘serious failure’ with Sars
National

Related Articles

SAA: Gordhan steps in to keep CEO on board
National

EDITORIAL: Proposed guidelines, if implemented, only turn around SA’s troubled ...
Opinion / Editorials

SA Express makes a play to hold on to a life of its own
Companies / Transport & Tourism

SAA situation shows damage done to good people’s lives by people such as Dudu ...
Opinion

Gigaba interfered in SAA over Gupta-linked airline, Cheryl Carolus says
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.