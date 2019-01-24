Officials looted millions in land reform scam

Fraud “on an enormous scale” has been uncovered in the land reform programme in which government officials handed out farms and millions in grants to beneficiaries who did not qualify.

The details are contained in a report by the Special Investigating Unit which recommends that 42 people, including the government officials, be prosecuted for fraud and corruption linked to land scams. Business Day obtained the report this week through a Promotion to Access to Information application. It was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2018.

