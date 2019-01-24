National

Officials looted millions in land reform scam

The Special Investigating Unit, which uncovered the fraud and corruption, has recommended that 42 people should be prosecuted

24 January 2019 - 05:10 KARYN MAUGHAN
The SIU report probed 148 land reform projects between 2011 and 2017 finding “major systemic weaknesses” and an alarming absence of controls and mechanisms to prevent fraud and maladministration. Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
The SIU report probed 148 land reform projects between 2011 and 2017 finding “major systemic weaknesses” and an alarming absence of controls and mechanisms to prevent fraud and maladministration. Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Fraud “on an enormous scale” has been uncovered in the land reform programme in which government officials handed out farms and millions in grants to beneficiaries who did not qualify.  

The details are contained in a report by the Special Investigating Unit  which recommends that 42 people, including the government officials, be prosecuted for fraud and corruption linked to land scams.  Business Day obtained the report this week through a Promotion to Access to Information application. It was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2018. 

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  SIU: millions looted in land reform scam

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE o read the full story, please click here.

NCOP adopts land expropriation report

On Tuesday, the National Assembly voted in favour of the report, despite strong objections by the DA, which says it will launch a court challenge
National
1 month ago

World’s largest wealth manager believes land expropriation will be handled ‘sufficiently well’

Despite lingering doubts over the land reform plan, President Cyril Ramaphosa is seen as a safe pair of hands
National
10 days ago

Most read

1.
Officials looted millions in land reform scam
National
2.
Competition Commission cuts back probes due to ...
National
3.
KZN prisons boss suspended amid Bosasa bribe ...
National
4.
Redefine your matric results with Damelin ...
National / Education

Related Articles

NCOP adopts land expropriation report
National

World’s largest wealth manager believes land expropriation will be handled ...
National

Draft land expropriation bill released for public comment
National

Draft bill on expropriation excludes the arbitrary seizure of property
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.