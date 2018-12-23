Two female police officers appointed in top positions

The national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Khehla John Sitole, has announced the appointment of two female officers in top management positions.

Lieutenant-General Bongiwe Zulu, who has 16 years experience in the police service, has been appointed as the divisional commissioner for human resources development (HRD) with immediate effect.

“She comes into the post with a wealth of policing experience after having served for a period of 16 years in the service. She has held several management positions and in recent years, she was responsible for heading research within the SAPS,” said Brigadier Vish Naidoo.