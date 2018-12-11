WATCH LIVE | D-day for axed Sars boss Tom Moyane as court to decide his fate

It is crunch time for the possible turnaround of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), with the high court in Pretoria expected to hand down judgment on Tuesday in axed commissioner Tom Moyane's bid to get his job back.

Moyane approached the court to have his axing overturned and to prevent the Sars commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent from submitting a final report on its work to President Cyril Ramaphosa.