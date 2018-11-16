WATCH: Barbara Creecy on Gauteng’s budget

In March, Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy announced that the budget for the province was just more than R121bn, but, with the midterm budget tabled, it now sits at just more than R123 billion, although there are no new allocations from the Treasury.

The bulk of the budget will be spent on improving and building infrastructure, health and education.

Creecy joined Business Day TV to discuss the increase in spending and the rationale behind the allocations.