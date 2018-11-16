National

News Leader

WATCH: Barbara Creecy on Gauteng’s budget

16 November 2018 - 08:59 Business Day TV
Barbara Creecy. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Barbara Creecy. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

In March, Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy announced that the budget for the province was just more than R121bn, but, with the midterm budget tabled, it now sits at just more than R123 billion, although there are no new allocations from the Treasury.

The bulk of the budget will be spent on improving and building infrastructure, health and education.

Creecy joined Business Day TV to discuss the increase in spending and the rationale behind the allocations.

Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy talks to Business Day TV about the province’s midterm budget

LETTER: Greetings Julius Malema, SA’s president

Malema is in charge of SA while Ramaphosa implements his ideas.
Opinion
1 month ago

Markets restless on Nene decision

DA and EFF call on Ramaphosa to let the finance minister go as the rand moves to within 2c of R15/$
Markets
1 month ago

Rand stable as market eyes possible cabinet reshuffle

The rand was only marginally weaker against major global currencies despite market jitters about finance minister Nhlanhla Nene's future
Markets
1 month ago

Barbara Creecy concerned by lack of spending in Gauteng

Finance MEC paints a bleak picture of the spending records of municipalities
National
2 months ago

Gauteng councils to share ICT infrastructure to boost service delivery

ICT services cannot be confined to Gauteng’s provincial government itself and must involve municipalities, says finance MEC Barbara Creecy
National
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Former Transnet CEOs Siyabonga Gama and Brian ...
National
2.
Eskom suspends its head of group capital
National
3.
Aaron Motsoaledi incurs wrath of deputy public ...
National / Health
4.
Zweli Mkhize to table plan for defaulting ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.