National

Transnet appoints acting group CEO

Tau Morwe will serve as acting group chief executive following the axing of Siyabonga Gama

05 November 2018 - 22:36 Genevieve Quintal
Tau Morwe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Tau Morwe. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Image:

State-owned freight company Transnet has appointed Tau Morwe as acting group chief executive following the axing of Siyabonga Gama. Morwe will serve from November 1 2018 to April 30 2019, Transnet announced on Monday.

Gama was served with a termination of contract letter on October 21. His contract was terminated with six months notice, however his last day at the office was October 22.

His axing comes after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives for R54bn.

The embattled former CEO has approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg to overturn the decision to axe him. The court is yet to hand down judgment in the matter.

In September, the board gave Gama until October 15 to give reasons why his contract should not be terminated. The board said he did not do so and took the decision to proceed with the termination.

Transnet is also suing for R166m, which the utility says was an overpayment made to Gupta-linked Regiments Capital. This relates to a consulting contract awarded to Regiments as part of Transnet’s purchase of the locomotives, which has been the subject of various investigations.

Transnet board chairman Popo Molefe on Monday said Morwe’s appointment was approved by public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan.

”Mr Morwe’s crucial appointment will ensure that Transnet strengthens and consolidates its governance procedures, adding much-needed impetus in ensuring that our state-run institutions are well governed and serve the people of SA,” Molefe said.

He said that Morwe brought a wealth of experience garnered during his previous tenure at the company.

Morwe joined Transnet in 1997 and worked there for 17 years. He served as CEO of three of the Transnet divisions: National Ports Authority, Freight Rail and Port Terminals (TPT).

”Mr Morwe spearheaded SA’s quest to improve our country’s port system for more than a decade, including establishing and entrenching TPT’s strategic role within Transnet as the division’s first chief executive,” Molefe said.

Morwe also led the Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa from 2011 to 2014.

Molefe said he strengthened relations among member ports and promoted regional cooperation and integration.

Morwe has also served on the boards of several entities, including KwaZulu-Natal Trade and Investment, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Agriport Partnership.

Transnet to sue former CEO Gama for R166m

The state utility to launch a bid to recover money paid to Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital 
National
11 days ago

The Siyabonga Gama merry-go-round

There’ve been no reports of his arrest for trespassing. Maybe Transnet’s axed boss is working from home
News & Fox
11 days ago

Transnet board in contempt of court, says axed CEO Siyabonga Gama

Gama's axing came after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the ...
National
12 days ago

Siyabonga Gama files urgent court application to overturn Transnet axing

The Transnet CEO wants his firing declared unlawful, but the board is sticking with its decision
National
13 days ago

Lawyers: Gama will be trespassing if he reports for work

Lawyers also advise axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama to inform chairman Popo Molefe that the termination of his contract is unlawful
National
14 days ago

Axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama reports for work

The Transnet board told Gama in a letter that his last working day would be Monday, and that he was required to collect his belongings and return the ...
National
14 days ago

Battle rages behind the firing of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama

The board's chair says Siyabonga Gama failed to make representations on why he should not be axed
National
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Transnet appoints acting group CEO
National
2.
Pravin Gordhan slams Zuma’s lawyer over Gupta ...
National
3.
Western Cape agribusiness sector set for growth ...
News
4.
Western Cape agriculture department takes ...
National

Related Articles

Transnet suspends another top official
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Transnet to sue former CEO Gama for R166m
National

Arbitration ‘unlikely’ to lead to Gama’s reinstatement, says Transnet board
National

Transnet board in contempt of court, says axed CEO Siyabonga Gama
National

Lawyers: Gama will be trespassing if he reports for work
National

Axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama reports for work
National

Battle rages behind the firing of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.