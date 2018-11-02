Mboweni's view on SAA closure "refreshing" says DA

The DA has reiterated its view that struggling state owned airline SAA should be placed under business rescue.

This followed the statement by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni that he believed SAA should be closed down.

Mboweni expressed what DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees described as his “refreshing views” on the airline during an address to an investor conference in New York Thursday.

“Mboweni’s refreshing views on SAA are in sharp contrast to the repeated mantra by the ANC in Parliament that maintains that the state carrier is a developmental tool that cannot be done away with and which will never be privatised,” Lees said.

“The DA has long expressed the view that SAA should not be kept alive through taxpayer bailouts and that if it is to survive it must do so on its own and be privatised. The first step towards saving SAA and the approximately 10 300 jobs must be to put SAA into business rescue. If business rescue fails there will be no other option but to liquidate SAA,” he added.