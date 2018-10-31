Aerospace technology could enable farmers to produce more with less

In Nepad’s framework document published more than a decade ago, it says “so deep is Africa’s agricultural crisis that priority must go to immediate action that can make the earliest difference”. It urges African governments not wait for the ideal conditions, saying that decades of structural reforms have left Africa with few discernible benefits for most of its people.

This has not changed either. In sub-Saharan Africa, 240-million people are food insecure, that is, they do not consistently have physical and economic access to enough food to meet their dietary needs. The agencies agree that until they are fed, the region is unlikely to achieve socioeconomic transformation. It means, in terms of a single industry’s potential effect, agriculture is perhaps the most consequential pillar of Africa’s development.

The Airbus study called The Great Enabler; Aerospace in Africa, proposes that aerospace technology such as precision farming could potentially reverse the underperformance of agriculture by enabling farmers to produce more with less. The problem is, about 70% of the continent’s agricultural output comes from smallholders, who lack the knowledge, skills and financial wherewithal to adopt the new technologies and thus attract investment. The early adopters are more likely to be large commercial farms.

The researchers say the central challenge for the highly fragmented African agriculture is, therefore, one of farmer access to the satellite data and analysis. “The question … is less about whether space-based and aerial technologies can help the agriculture. The question is, how exactly can these tools be put in the hands of most farmers?”