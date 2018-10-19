Sars is working to reverse the damage of Tom Moyane's overhaul, Mark Kingon says

Kingon was appointed to act in the position when President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended commissioner Tom Moyane in March. Kingon's acting post has been renewed since then and he has about 60 days left at the helm. According to the Sars Act, an acting commissioner can only remain in the post for 90 days at a time.

Nugent has recommended in his interim report that Ramaphosa fire Moyane and appoint a permanent commissioner without delay in order to stabilise Sars.

Kingon acknowledged the damage to the institution's standing, and apologised to former officials and their families for the pain and fear they were subjected to in recent years. Addressing how SARS was moving to restore its credibility and functioning, Kingon said a process has been initiated to match the skills of these officials with key positions in the institution.

The commission has previously heard harrowing testimony of how skilled, experienced employees were harassed, intimidated and purged from the institution or moved to redundant posts in which they did nothing. Many remain in these ‘‘specialist’’ or ‘‘generic specialist’’ posts to this day. This was brought about through the overhaul of the Sars operating model by Moyane who, with the help of consultancy Bain, restructured the tax agency — a move that effectively neutralised key functions and severely affected its capacity to deliver on its mandate.

Kingon appealed to his colleagues at Sars to work with him during the restoration process. He also said that in addition to addressing employee-related issues created by the restructuring, he was restoring key units decimated in the process. This included the large business centre, the compliance unit and the litigation unit. He has embarked on a process to revive the institution's IT capacity, which was severely damaged when the Sars modernisation process was halted by Moyane.