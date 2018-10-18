More South Africans apply for Schengen visas

The number of South Africans who applied for Schengen visas in 2017 increased by more than 30,000, in comparison to 2016, according to new statistics.

Schengen visa applications in SA grew by 21% between 2016 and 2017, and most of the applicants were successful.

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, an independent Schengen Visa related information and news publishing website, Schengen refers to the passport-free zone in Europe that is the largest free travel area in the world.

The Schengen Area consists of 26 countries that have agreed to allow free movement of their citizens within this area as a single country. The Schengen area covers most European countries, except for the UK and countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Ireland, which will all be added to the agreement soon.

However, there are countries that are not part of the EU, such as Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein, that are part of the Schengen area and cherish the free movement policy, SchengenVisaInfo.com states.

Its recent statistics show that while in 2016, 170,436 South African citizens applied for a Schengen visa, in 2017 this number jumped to 201,786 applications.

Italian embassies located in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town collected the highest number of applications. The main consulate in Johannesburg received 26,091 Schengen uniform visa applications during 2017. A total of 25,419 visas were granted at the consulate. Almost every Schengen visa (99.9%) granted by the consulate was a multiple entry visa.