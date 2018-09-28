Why Cyril Ramaphosa's visa changes will not boost tourism, according to airlines

The regulations required travellers with minors to produce an unabridged birth certificate for the minor, as well as a letter of parental consent if the child was not travelling to or from SA with both parents.

The requirements also stipulated that foreigners who wanted to visit SA had to apply for visas in person at SA embassies abroad, and visitors needed to have their biometric data captured at an embassy.

This was seen to be impractical for visitors from countries such as China, where potential visitors would first have to travel to Beijing to get a visa.

Statistics SA data show that the introduction of the regulation might have resulted in a decline in tourist numbers, as overall overseas arrivals declined when the regulation was introduced in June 2015, in contrast to the growth prior to the rules. In the four years before 2015, SA had registered a steady increase in the number of tourist arrivals, according to Reserve Bank data.

"The decline in tourist numbers could, inter alia, be ascribed to new legislation requiring that visitors travelling with a minor should be in possession of an unabridged birth certificate from 1 June 2015," the Bank’s September 2015 Quarterly Bulletin said.

Barsa, whose members include Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways, has poured cold water on the planned relaxation of the visa requirements after home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba provided further details on the reforms earlier this week.

Parental consent

On Tuesday Gigaba said as part of the mooted changes, all foreign minors travelling to SA should still carry documentation proving parental consent.

Barsa said it was concerned that the measures would not significantly boost tourism arrivals to the country.

"Our view is that the measures are not adequate to place the country on a decisive path towards achieving its full tourism potential, thereby stimulating economic growth and lifting our country out of technical recession today," the organisation said.

Barsa said it was disappointed at what it said was a lack of clear action to address and reverse the negative effects of the unabridged birth certificate requirement, "which the airline and tourism industry has made numerous representations on".

It said foreign minors would still be required to prove parental consent for travel.

"SA has enormous potential as a tourism and an investment destination," Barsa CEO June Crawford said.

"The visa reforms being mooted need to be decisive, if they are to help our economy avert a full-blown recession."

