Prasa can keep operating for now

Prasa, SA’s state-owned passenger rail agency, remained on track after the high court lifted the suspension of the agency’s safety permit imposed by the Rail Safety Regulator on Friday.

The regulator suspended Prasa’s safety permit last Thursday, following a collision between two train sets in Kempton Park, Gauteng, in which 320 people were injured. It also said Prasa could not demonstrate that it had the ability, commitment and resources to properly assess and effectively control the risks arising from its railway operations.

The regulator gave Prasa 48 hours to wrap up its operations and inform all its customers, employees and contractors of the decision to suspend its permit.

But on Friday Prasa approached the courts for an urgent interim order to lift the suspension of the safety permit imposed by the regulator, which meant Prasa was permitted to continue operating until the matter had been heard.

In the meantime, the court ordered Prasa and the regulator to report to the court on Monday to take immediate steps to address safety issues.

The matter will be heard on Thursday.