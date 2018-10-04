French prime minister postpones his visit to SA indefinitely

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe’s official visit to SA has been postponed indefinitely.

It is understood that Philippe postponed his visit to the country following the resignation of his colleague, interior minister Gerard Collomb. Philippe is expected to take over Collomb’s duties on a temporary basis until President Emmanuel Macron appoints a new interior minister.

Deputy President David Mabuza was due to host Philippe on Thursday and Friday during which several bilateral agreements were expected be concluded, focusing on co-operation in the fields of education and training, science and technology, and the environment. Mabuza and Philippe were also due to participate at the French-South African business forum.