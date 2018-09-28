How new Mining Charter calls for give and take

Government has moved to end years of policy paralysis that has discouraged investment in a sector that used to be the mainstay of SA’s economy, publishing the long-awaited Mining Charter on Thursday.

While mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe admitted the document would not please everyone, it will, however, offer some regulatory certainty to potential investors.

It drops a number of the most contentious clauses from the version that was presented by his predecessor, Mosebenzi Zwane, a controversial figure who has been closely linked with the Gupta family accused of using connections with former president Jacob Zuma to gain access to state resources.

Mantashe said he had also submitted a formal request to withdraw the contentious Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill. The existing law would apply to mining companies and a separate regime for oil and gas was being developed, he said.

Creating policy certainty has emerged as a key objective under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa as he seeks to boost an economy that slipped into recession in the first half of the year and make inroads against an unemployment rate of more than 27% before he faces the electorate in 2019.

The Minerals Council SA said that it needed time to study the contents in detail and to consult with its members before commenting on the charter.