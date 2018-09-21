Moerane report into political killings slammed

The commission also recommended that an interministerial task force of the security cluster ministers set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into political killings should immediately review the workings of the security agencies and the police.

It also recommended that political parties must:

Take responsibility for the violent competition between their members for political positions and power.

Immediately settle differences within and between themselves through peaceful means using negotiation, mediation and other consensus-building techniques to avoid the continuing murder of politicians and public officials.

Discipline their members whose conduct encourages or results in political intolerance and violence.

Zulu said he had expected the commission to recommend that all security companies ensure that firearms given to security guards were legal and that those people who carried them had permission to do so.

"We are aware that the majority of people who kill people are bodyguards by day and hitmen at night.

"What is also important is to check that people who are in security companies are registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority because these companies use security guards as bodyguards," said Zulu.

He said the Moerane report should have recommended that the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, in conjunction with state security and crime intelligence, should vet security guards.