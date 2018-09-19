STATE CAPTURE
Mosebenzi Zwane pushed Nedbank to keep Gupta accounts open, Mike Brown says
The Nedbank CEO also says Zwane issued a veiled threat by saying he was unhappy some banks refused to meet his interministerial committee, and that the government decided on banking licences
Controversial former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane put pressure on Nedbank to keep the Guptas’ bank accounts open, the state capture inquiry heard on Wednesday.
Nedbank group CEO Mike Brown told the inquiry that when the bank met the interministerial committee (IMC), headed by Zwane, they were asked to take over as the primary transactors for the Guptas after other three big banks also closed the accounts.
"[Zwane] went on to suggest that Nedbank consider stepping in to save jobs and provide an amicable solution," Brown said.
Brown said that during the meeting with the IMC, he made it clear that he would not talk about specific client issues.
"I left the meeting with the impression that a good outcome for the IMC would be for Nedbank to agree to take over the primary transactor of the Gupta accounts."
Brown said Zwane also expressed unhappiness with the fact that some of the banks refused to meet the IMC, and saw it as disrespectful to the government, which issued banking licences.
The Nedbank CEO said he saw this as a veiled threat but that it was also incorrect that the government issues banking licences, as this was done by the SA Reserve Bank.
On Tuesday the state capture inquiry heard how FNB and Absa had declined invitations to meet the IMC.
Brown said during the meeting there was also a discussion around the timing of all the banks deciding to close the Gupta accounts. He refuted allegations that there was collusion between the banks.
He spoke about reputational risk and how this could negatively affect a financial institution. Brown also testified about a meeting Nedbank had held with the ANC after the decision to close the Gupta accounts.
He said the ANC’s head of economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana, made the request for the meeting.
Present at this meeting at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters were secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and his deputy, Jessie Duarte. Brown said his notes did not show that Godongwana was there, but according to his recollection, he was.
He said he felt no pressure from the ANC to keep the Gupta accounts.
