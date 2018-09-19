Mosebenzi Zwane pushed Nedbank to keep Gupta accounts open, Mike Brown says

"[Zwane] went on to suggest that Nedbank consider stepping in to save jobs and provide an amicable solution," Brown said.

Brown said that during the meeting with the IMC, he made it clear that he would not talk about specific client issues.

"I left the meeting with the impression that a good outcome for the IMC would be for Nedbank to agree to take over the primary transactor of the Gupta accounts."

Brown said Zwane also expressed unhappiness with the fact that some of the banks refused to meet the IMC, and saw it as disrespectful to the government, which issued banking licences.

The Nedbank CEO said he saw this as a veiled threat but that it was also incorrect that the government issues banking licences, as this was done by the SA Reserve Bank.

On Tuesday the state capture inquiry heard how FNB and Absa had declined invitations to meet the IMC.