National

STATE CAPTURE

Mosebenzi Zwane pushed Nedbank to keep Gupta accounts open, Mike Brown says

The Nedbank CEO also says Zwane issued a veiled threat by saying he was unhappy some banks refused to meet his interministerial committee, and that the government decided on banking licences

19 September 2018 - 11:58 Genevieve Quintal
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown told the Zondo commission following his meeting with the ANC, he did not feel pressured to reopen the Gupta family's bank accounts. Picture: ALON SKUY
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown told the Zondo commission following his meeting with the ANC, he did not feel pressured to reopen the Gupta family's bank accounts. Picture: ALON SKUY

Controversial former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane put pressure on Nedbank to keep the Guptas’ bank accounts open, the state capture inquiry heard on Wednesday.

Nedbank group CEO Mike Brown told the inquiry that when the bank met the interministerial committee (IMC), headed by Zwane, they were asked to take over as the primary transactors for the Guptas after other three big banks also closed the accounts.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

"[Zwane] went on to suggest that Nedbank consider stepping in to save jobs and provide an amicable solution," Brown said.

Brown said that during the meeting with the IMC, he made it clear that he would not talk about specific client issues.

"I left the meeting with the impression that a good outcome for the IMC would be for Nedbank to agree to take over the primary transactor of the Gupta accounts."

Brown said Zwane also expressed unhappiness with the fact that some of the banks refused to meet the IMC, and saw it as disrespectful to the government, which issued banking licences.

The Nedbank CEO said he saw this as a veiled threat but that it was also incorrect that the government issues banking licences, as this was done by the SA Reserve Bank.

On Tuesday the state capture inquiry heard how FNB and Absa had declined invitations to meet the IMC.

Brown said during the meeting there was also a discussion around the timing of all the banks deciding to close the Gupta accounts. He refuted allegations that there was collusion between the banks.

He spoke about reputational risk and how this could negatively affect a financial institution. Brown also testified about a meeting Nedbank had held with the ANC after the decision to close the Gupta accounts.

He said the ANC’s head of economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana, made the request for the meeting.

Present at this meeting at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters were secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and his deputy, Jessie Duarte. Brown said his notes did not show that Godongwana was there, but according to his recollection, he was.

He said he felt no pressure from the ANC to keep the Gupta accounts.

FNB shocked to be asked about client-specific issues

The bank declined to meet the inter-ministerial committee set up when the Gupta bank accounts were closed
National
23 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Forget the plot, tackle state capture, Mr President

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to deal decisively with the struggling economy, but he has been reluctant to ruffle workers’ feathers.
National
8 hours ago

Blade Nzimande: ANC plotters back state capture

The SACP general secretary told the Cosatu conference that the tripartite alliance should not let the matter slide
National
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mosebenzi Zwane pushed Nedbank to keep Gupta ...
National
2.
Tony Ehrenreich writes open letter to Cyril ...
National
3.
Cosatu has 50-50 gender representation in its ...
National
4.
SAA, SA Express and Denel miss reporting ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.