Ace Magashule admits he met Zuma, but ‘surprised to bump into others’

If the secretary-general of the ANC, the governing party’s de facto CEO, is to be believed, his get-together with Jacob Zuma was just one big coincidence.

With pressure mounting on him to explain a meeting with the former president in Durban, Ace Magashule finally broke his silence on Tuesday.

That was a full two days after the Sunday Times published a photograph of the clandestine gathering and reported that it was part of a plot to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has made reversing governance failings of the Zuma years a centrepiece of his leadership.

