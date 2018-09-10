How Gupta media firms got R260m, in five astounding facts

The Treasury's director of operations and implementation: financial systems, Jan Gilliland, has testified to the Zondo commission on state capture about how the Gupta media companies TNA — of which Atul Gupta was chair — and Infinity were paid R260m by the state.

Here are five astounding facts about these payments:

• 1,783: The number of transactions recorded on the government's BAS system, which captures payments.

• 2008: The year in which the first payments were made. This was the first year that Jacob Zuma was president of the ANC after being elected in December 2007. 2015 was the most lucrative year, in which the Guptas' media organisation got R66.2m in state money.

• R4.7m: The amount Gupta media has been paid in 2018. It is unclear whether or not this money was paid in the final days of Zuma's presidency or during Ramaphosa's term.

• R79.3m: the amount paid to Gupta media by the Free State, which was second only to the R99.6m paid to them by the national government