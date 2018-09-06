National

News Leader

WATCH: Themba Godi on Markus Jooste’s testimony

06 September 2018 - 10:28 Business Day TV
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste answers questions from the finance paliamentary commitee in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste answers questions from the finance paliamentary commitee in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

On Wednesday Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste faced questions from MPs about what led to the collapse of Steinhoff’s share price.

Jooste pleaded ignorance, saying he never knew about any accounting irregularities at the company.

Themba Godi, the chair of the standing committee on public accounts, spoke to Business Day TV about Jooste’s testimony.

Themba Godi, the chair of the standing committee on public accounts, spoke to Business Day TV

This is why the Hawks have been the ‘least effective’ of all the Steinhoff regulators

Parliament has stepped in to expedite the Hawks’ probe into possible criminal activity leading to the Steinhoff crisis
National
6 days ago

THE STEINHOFF SAGA: PART TWO - The board that looked the other way

'Investors find Steinhoff impossible to analyse from one year to the next, given its frenzied deal-making. I can understand that feeling' - Marcus ...
Business
2 months ago

Parliament invites former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to another hearing

The finance committee dismisses his ’lame’ reason for failing to appear earlier, and may seek a subpoena forcing him to comply
National
6 months ago

Stellenbosch residents ‘cheesed off’ after Marcus Jooste-shaped wrecking ball hits the town

Signs of Steinhoff’s presence, once splashed all over town, are diminishing in the wake of the company’s scandal, in some cases almost ...
National
7 months ago

Horse racing authority seeks clarity from Jooste firm

The five-year-old mare will have to overcome a wide draw, whereas De Kock’s filly has a perfect barrier position
Sport
8 months ago

WATCH: Dark days lie ahead for Steinhoff

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital and JSE director of issuer regulation John Burke to Business Day TV about Steinhoff
Markets
9 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Study shows how invasive pine trees added fuel to ...
National / Science & Environment
2.
WATCH: Themba Godi on Markus Jooste’s testimony
National
3.
Johannesburg revenue collection hits a record
National
4.
‘Complete overhaul’ of visa system coming, to ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.