WATCH: Themba Godi on Markus Jooste’s testimony
06 September 2018 - 10:28
On Wednesday Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste faced questions from MPs about what led to the collapse of Steinhoff’s share price.
Jooste pleaded ignorance, saying he never knew about any accounting irregularities at the company.
Themba Godi, the chair of the standing committee on public accounts, spoke to Business Day TV about Jooste’s testimony.
