Duduzane Zuma has been unfairly treated, his lawyer tells state capture inquiry

But Raymond Zondo says Zuma had provided a sworn statement detailing his response to Mcebisi Jonas’s evidence‚ and has asked why he would not be prepared to testify about what he had previously stated under oath

06 September 2018 - 14:22 Karyn Maughan
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ does not want to testify at the state capture inquiry, because he is facing a corruption case linked to the evidence that implicates him.

Zuma’s lawyer‚ Dawie Joubert‚ has disclosed that Zuma is "so disappointed in being treated in the way that he was treated" in his criminal prosecution, for allegedly being involved in an alleged Gupta family bid to bribe former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma maintains he was unlawfully arrested‚ and says Jonas has not laid any charges against him. Joubert maintains that this is clear evidence that Zuma has been unfairly treated.

But deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was not convinced. He pointed out that Zuma had provided a sworn statement detailing his response to Jonas’s evidence‚ and questioned why he would not be prepared to testify about what he’d previously stated under oath.

"He has told us his version and all that would remain is that he may be asked to help this commission to establish the truth‚" Zondo said.

"I’m just concerned that in these circumstances‚ if he would have a lawful reason to refuse if he would be summoned to appear before the commission…. Why should there be some people who don’t seem to want to let what happens to everyone happen to themselves as well‚ subject themselves to the same rules as everybody in the country are subjected to?"

Zuma’s complaints echoed those of Ajay Gupta’s lawyer‚ who has criticised the Hawks and South African Police Service as "recklessly incompetent and a national embarrassment".

"We have no clarity whether they are fugitives from justice‚" Ajay Gutpa’s advocate‚ Mike Hellens SC‚ argued on Thursday morning‚ adding that his client "did not flee the country knowing there was a warrant".

Zondo has questioned the Gupta family’s argument that they would only be prepared to give evidence to the commission overseas or via video link.

"They say ‘we will participate‚ but on our terms’‚" Zondo said.

He expressed further doubt: if the Guptas were fugitives‚ would that preclude them from giving evidence‚ or would it be a factor in how their evidence was dealt with?

Hellens responded that this issue would be something Zondo would have to consider before deciding whether to allow them to cross-examine state-capture inquiry witnesses‚ but stressed that Zondo needed to consider "the pursuit of truth" before making such a decision.


Zondo seemed unimpressed by Hellens’s argument that the Hawks’ "reckless incompetence" and alleged abuse of power was a justifiable basis for the family not to return to SA. Hellens pointed to the state’s multiple failed efforts to seize Gupta assets as proceeds of crime as evidence of its incompetence and "lack of integrity".

"What I’m getting from you is they are scared to come back and be arrested‚" Zondo said.

Zondo added that if the Hawks and the NPA were as incompetent as the Guptas claimed‚ then the family could approach the courts to challenge their arrests‚ if they were arrested.

Zondo further suggested that the Guptas could be accused of wilfully taking themselves out of the jurisdiction of the commission.

"Is it your submission that your clients have a lawful reason not to come back to SA?" Zondo asked Hellens.

Hellens responded that the Guptas had a "reasonable apprehension" that they would be subjected to the "reckless incompetence" of the Hawks if they came back to SA.

Counting the cost of state capture

State capture is estimated to have cost SA upwards of R100bn. Some economists say the actual figure is much higher, and the devastation wrought on ...
Features
11 hours ago

State capture thrives in chaos, it turns out

Leadership was weakened and oversight was given to someone with a keener idea of the looting plan
News & Fox
4 hours ago

Jacob Zuma shrugs off testimony implicating him in state capture

He has not applied to cross-examine any witnesses, and a letter his lawyers sent to the Zondo commission reveals he does not think he has a case to ...
National
2 days ago

Phumla Williams is a liar, says Faith Muthambi

The controversial former minister is seeking legal advice over state capture testimony
National
2 days ago

KARYN MAUGHAN: Shocking testimony evidence of the pain whistle-blowers endure

Those who can expose the malfeasance that has infested state institutions and corporate entities need support
Opinion
1 day ago

